Police investigating after body found on Hope Mills bridge

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are investigating after a body was found on a pedestrian bridge over Hope Mills Lake.

According to Hope Mills police, a passerby spotted the body sometime between 7:30 a.m. and 8 a.m.

Police said they don’t believe residents in the area should be concerned for their safety.

The name of the deceased person has not been released at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

