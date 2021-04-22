Police investigating after man shot to death at Fayetteville home

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Police are investigating after a man was shot to death at a residence in Fayetteville Thursday night, a news release said.

Officers responded to the 1600 block of Newark Avenue just before 9 p.m. Thursday. They arrived to find a man inside the residence who had been shot. Officers attempted life-saving measures, but the victim died at the scene, the release said.

Police didn’t identify the victim.

Officers also located another man inside the residence. He is being questioned as part of the investigation, they said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective J. Nevitt at 910-703-3499, or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS.