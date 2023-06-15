FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are investigating a suspicious death at a motel Thursday night as a homicide.

Around 6:50 p.m., officers responded to the Extended Stay America in the 400 block of Owen Drive for a report of a suspicious death, police said.

Upon arriving, officers found a male in a hotel room. He was pronounced dead on the scene. His name is being withheld until his family is notified.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact Detective A. Wolford at 910-705-2141.

If you have information on this investigation and would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-8477. Crime Stoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting https://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.