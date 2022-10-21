FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Fayetteville Police Department is currently investigating a shooting death that occurred just before 7 p.m. Friday.

Officers responded to the 2000 block of Maitland Drive just before 7 p.m. and is currently questioning a suspect in a death investigation.

Sgt. Alpha Caldwell said the victim suffered from a single gunshot wound and died on scene.

She also said no other information will be released at this time.

Furthermore, on Tuesday, the city saw multiple shootings.

A man died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds to the chest outside a home in Fayetteville Tuesday night, police said.

Another died outside the Veteran’s Affairs earlier in the night.