Police locate 14-year-old Fayetteville runaway last seen Nov. 26

Dec. 17 update: Fayetteville police said Imanine Moody, 14, has been located and did not provide further information.

Previous story:

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)– Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department’s Youth Services are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who was recently seen with a teenager who was reported missing, police said.

Photo of Imanine Moody (Fayetteville Police)

On Dec. 13 between 3 and 5 p.m., Imanine Moody, 14, was seen at the Food Lion on 3037 Legion Road with an undefined woman and two unidentified juveniles, police said.

Police said Moody was last seen on Nov. 16 on Stout Street.

Surveillance video shows Moody arriving and leaving the location with the woman and two juveniles in a tan SUV, police said.

If anyone has information on Moody’s whereabouts or the identity of the woman she was seen with, please call Investigative Assistant S. Roldan at (910) 433-1500 ext. 2214 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.