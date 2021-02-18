Police looking for man who sexually assaulted women at Fayetteville apartment complex

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police are investigating a trend of sexual assaults against women, a news release said Thursday.

Between Saturday and Thursday, police responded to two separate incidents at the Stone Ridge Apartment Complex, which is located along the 3000 block of Stone Carriage Circle. Both victims said a man approached them while walking through the complex and “assaulted them by grabbing their buttocks and private areas,” the release said.

In both instances, the suspect ran away after the victims screamed for help tried to summon assistance, the release said.

Police said they’re are also looking for a possible third victim in the same area.

The suspect was described as a man in his late 20s. He is about 5-foot-8 and was wearing a dark hoodie and a surgical-style mask.

“The FPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying this suspect and asks that all citizens, particularly females, remain vigilant and aware of their surroundings when walking and/or traveling alone,” the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fayetteville police at 910-366-7687 or Cumberland County Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS.