Police make arrest in fatal shooting outside Fayetteville home in June

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police say they have arrested a man suspected of shooting another man to death outside a Fayetteville home in June.

The Fayetteville Police Department said Friday that Damonte Stewart is charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bond at the Cumberland County Jail.

Stewart was located last month in Georgia and was held on unrelated charges before he was returned to North Carolina on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old Stewart is accused in the June 27 death of Jabori Surles, 22. He was shot multiple times early that morning in front of a house in the 500 block of School Street.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at 910-705-6527 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS.

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically at this link, or by using the mobile P3 Tips app.