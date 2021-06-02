Police: Man killed, girl injured after 2 people enter Fayetteville home, begin shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was killed and a girl was injured in a shooting Wednesday night in Fayetteville, police said.

Shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a residence along the 6300 block of Milton Drive. They found a man and a juvenile female who had been shot. The man died at the scene and the girl was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers determined that two suspects entered the residence and began shooting. The victim returned fire, a news release said.

A short time later, another man was dropped off at a hospital in another county. He had been shot and later died. Police are working to determine if he was connected to the Milton Drive shooting.

“This does not appear to be a random incident,” the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective J. Arrington at 910=580-8798 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS.