FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are investigating after a man was shot in the neck early Tuesday.

Officers say they responded to a report of a shooting at about 1 a.m. near the 700 block of Italy Court.

When they arrived, they say they found a man with a gunshot wound to his neck.

He was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition, according to reports.

Police say the incident remains under investigation by members of the Fayetteville Police Department’s Aggravated Assault Unit.

They plan to release more information as it becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective J. Frashure at 910-303-8967 or Crime Stoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477).

