Police near Myrtle Beach searching for missing boy and his Fayetteville dad

MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW) – Horry County Police are asking for help finding 5-year-old Bradley Simmons and his father, also named Bradley Simmons.

They were last seen on Kings Road outside Myrtle Beach around 4 p.m. on Monday. The father lives in Fayetteville, North Carolina, according to police.

“Simmons and his son may have reason to be in North Carolina,” the statement from police said.

Bradley’s father is not his guardian, police said.

Police asked that info about the father and son be shared in the “Carolinas community in the Fayetteville area.”

If you know anything that could help find the pair, you’re asked to call Horry County Police at (843) 248-1520.