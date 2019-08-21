Police release sketch of Fayetteville rape suspect

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police released a sketch of a suspect accused of raping a woman on Aug. 16.

The victim said she was in a vacant home near Copenhagen Drive and Eastwood Avenue looking for a place to sleep when several people entered the residence.

Later in the night, only the suspect and victim were left inside the home, police said.

The victim said the suspect then raped her and left the scene. The call was reported just after 2:30 p.m.

The suspect is described as being in his early 20s, low haircut, dark skin, with chin hair and a mustache. The suspect was last observed wearing blue jeans and fled the area on foot.

Anyone who may recognize him is asked to call police.

More headlines from CBS17.com: