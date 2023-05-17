FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police need your help in finding a 15-year-old girl reported as a runaway because she is a Type 1 diabetic who needs insulin.

The Fayetteville Police Department on Wednesday described Shaleigha Outley-McLean as endangered.

Shaleigha Outley-McLean (Photo credit: Fayetteville Police Department.)

She was last seen May 13 near Bailey Court in Fayetteville.

She is described as a Black female who is 5-foot-9, 170 pounds, with brown eyes, dark brown and orange chin-length hair, pierced ears and a belly button ring with a black charm.

She was last seen wearing black pants, a red shirt and black Crocs, and is known to frequent the area of the Westover Recreation Center.

If you know where she is, contact Investigative Assistant S. Roldan at 910-433-1500 ext. 2214.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crime Stoppers by calling (910) 483-8477. Crime Stoppers information can also be submitted electronically at this website or via the P3 Tips mobile app.