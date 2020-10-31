Police say girl made up abduction attempt story in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities say an attempted abduction of a 10-year-old girl reported on Thursday never happened.

Officers responded to a home in the 300 block of Rosemary Drive just before 5 p.m. Thursday.

According to the preliminary investigation, a man knocked on the door of the girl’s residence. When the girl answered, the suspect said he knew her mother, who was upstairs at the time, and asked to come inside, police said.

When the child tried to close the door, the man grabbed her arm and pulled her outside. She got away and ran to a nearby store to call for help, police said.

Authorities say the child made the story up and the attempted abduction never happened.