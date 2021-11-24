Police say man shot in car in Fayetteville, leading to closing of Bragg Blvd.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville Police are looking for someone who shot a man inside a vehicle, leading authorities to close Bragg Blvd.

The Fayetteville Police Department said the unidentified man was shot shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday along Bragg Blvd. near Greenland Drive.

The man was taken to a hospital with injuries described by police as serious.

🚧 Road Closure – Shooting 🚧

BRAGG BLVD between FILTER PLANT DR and PEARL ST is currently CLOSED due to an on-going shooting investigation with injuries.

Please use an alternate route pic.twitter.com/9JDSKAkHSh — Fayetteville Police (@FayettevillePD) November 24, 2021

Police say Bragg Blvd. between Filter Plant Drive and Pearl Street is closed while detectives with the aggravated assault unit are investigating.

Drivers are encouraged to take an alternate route.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at 910-703-6243 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS.

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically at this link, or by using the mobile P3 Tips app.