FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have found a next-of-kin of a woman who was found dead last week at a Fayetteville hotel.

The Fayetteville Police Department on Monday had been asking for the public’s help in finding the next of kin for 34-year-old Kyra Cutler.

Police say her body was found Thursday at the American Eagle Inn, and her death does not appear to be suspicious.