Police searching for man who raped woman at her Fayetteville home

Cumberland County News

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police are investigating after a woman was raped by a man she found in her home.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of Southern Avenue shortly after 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 24. They determined the victim left her residence for a short time. Upon returning, she found the suspect inside.

Police said the man then assaulted the victim, then forced her outside and raped her.

The suspect is described as a man in his late teens to mid-20s. He has short or shaved hair and a skinny to medium build. He was wearing a black jacket, black gaiter-style mask, black jogger-style pants with stripes on the lower legs, and white/red shoes, a news release said.

A nearby security camera captured the suspect as he fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective S. Frischbier at 910-336-7687 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS.

