FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department is investigating the “possible abduction” of a young woman that happened early Friday afternoon, police say.

Around 12:20 p.m., officers responded to the area of Second Street and Lynn Avenue after a report of shots fired.

Once they arrived, officers began their investigation which revealed that the young woman had been involved in a “potential domestic altercation” with a man, according to police. This led to the man firing shots and the woman being taken away from the area by the same man.

Police say the suspect was seen leaving the area in a small, dark-colored SUV.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back with CBS 17 for more updates.