FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in Fayetteville are asking for help finding a stolen food trailer that was hauled away during a theft last month.

The incident was reported around 10 p.m. on July 22 at 4585 Cumberland Road, which is a couple of blocks east of Hope Mills Road, according to a news release from the Fayetteville Police Department.

The stolen trailer was for Tropical Caribbean Cuisine. It was hauled away by a white Dodge Ram 3500 pickup truck traveling on Cedar Creek Road, police said.

A photo was released by police of the trailer, which has three axles, and the Dodge truck.

Photo from Fayetteville Police Dept.

No other information was released.

Police said anyone who has information about the theft should contact Property Crimes Detective R. Tyndall at (910) 677-5549. To remain anonymous, contact Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).