Police seek help finding missing Fayetteville 14-year-old

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are looking for a teen who vanished Friday afternoon.
Zion Whitley-Ray, 14, was last seen around 5 p.m. in the area of Longbranch and Glen Canyon drives, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.
Whitley-Ray is described as 5-foot-6 and weighs about 130 pounds. He was wearing all black clothing, according to police.
“He is not considered to be a runaway at this time,” Fayetteville Officer Jeremy Strickland said in an email. “Officers and detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding his disappearance.”
Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Zion Whitley-Ray, is asked to immediately call 911, or contact Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).
