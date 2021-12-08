Police seek help finding missing teen girl last seen over the weekend in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police say they are looking for a teenager who was last seen over the weekend.

Police said Wednesday that Jan Tysinger, 16, was last seen Saturday along Wayland Drive, which is near the intersection of South Reilly and Cliffdale roads in Fayetteville.

Police said they are asking for the public’s help to find the girl and “we are looking into all leads available.”

A news release from police included several photos of Tysinger.

The news release said she was last seen wearing a black Champion hoodie, gray sweatpants and black Jordan tennis shoes.

Police also said she has a nose piercing with a silver hoop with diamonds, fake eyelashes and press-on nails.

Tysinger is 5-feet 3-inches tall, weighs about 115 pounds and has hazel eyes and brown to dark hair, according to police.