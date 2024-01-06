SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in a Cumberland County town are seeking to identify at least three people officers say are somehow involved in a fraud case.

The men depicted in several photos were recently involved in credit card fraud, according to a news release this week from the Spring Lake Police Department.

Photo from the Spring Lake Police Department.

The news release on Tuesday included five photos that appear to show three different men entering a store. In the photos, two of the men had on black hooded sweatshirts that appeared to have a distinctive logo — with one in red and the other in blue.

Police did not release any information about where or when the case took place.

Officers said anyone with information about the case should contact the Spring Lake Police Department at 910-436-0350 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County CrimeStoppers (910) 483-TIPS (8477).