Police seek man seen driving dead man’s stolen car in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police say they are looking for a man seen driving a slain man’s stolen car after the man was killed in March.

Mario Boone, 40, who suffered gunshot wounds, was found by workers on March 12 in a secluded wooded area, police say.

Boone was discovered in the area of Vogel Drive and Milan Road. According to police, workers from Waste Management found his body in a secluded wooded area off the roadway.

Boone’s car was stolen after his death and police are seeking information about the man seen driving it.

“The vehicle has been recovered, but was being operated in the Ramsey Street and downtown area,” police said in a Monday news release.

Police released photos of the car and man driving it.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting investigation is asked to contact Detective R. Vernon at (910) 729-2525 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).