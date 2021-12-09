Police seek man who exposed himself to woman in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Fayetteville Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a man accused of exposing himself to a woman on Sunday.

Officers responded to the area of Strickland Bridge Road and Applecross Avenue where a woman was standing outside of her home alone when the man approached her, exposed his penis and began making verbal sexual advances towards her, according to Fayetteville police.

The woman went inside her home and was not injured.

Authorities say the man is described as being in his early 20s, wearing black pants, a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and a blue surgical mask.

Authorities are urging residents to remain vigilant and aware of their surroundings.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 910-483-8477