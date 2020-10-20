FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are looking for a man who robbed a Fayetteville gas station at gunpoint Sunday night.

The incident was reported around 10:10 p.m. at the Sunoco at 6022 Raeford Rd., according to a Fayetteville police news release.

“The investigation revealed the suspect entered the store, pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded money from the register,” the news release said.

The clerk gave the thief cash and the man then ran from the scene, according to police.

Authorities Tuesday released several photos from Sunoco’s security system of the robbery.

The man was dressed in all black with a Smithfield hoodie and red shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery investigation is asked to contact Detective H. Vernon at (910) 758-6700 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

More headlines from CBS17.com: