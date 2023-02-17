Timothy Chardell Malloy. Photos courtesy: Fayetteville Police Dept.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Special Victims Unit of the Fayetteville Police Department is seeking a man they say might have info about a sexual assault.

The Fayetteville Police SVU said Friday it was trying to track down Timothy Chardell Malloy, 36.

“Mr. Malloy may have information regarding a past sexual assault,” police said in a news release.

Friday night, police released three photos of Malloy wearing a dark green hoodie and glasses.

The news release said Malloy is known to “frequent the area of Cross Creek Mall.”

No information was released about the sexual assault case.

Police said anyone with information about Malloy or a sexual assault case is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit at (910) 433-1851 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).