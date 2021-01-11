Police seek suspect after Mercedes carjacked at gunpoint in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are looking for a man who carjacked a Mercedes at gunpoint in November.

The incident was reported just before 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 20 along the 300 block of North Eastern Boulevard.

Police said the driver was in the Mercedes when the suspect approached the car.

“The suspect pulled the victim out of the car at gunpoint and fled the area in the stolen vehicle,” a Fayetteville police news release said.

The Mercedes is still missing. Police Monday released a photo of the suspect in the car.

The suspect was possibly brought to the scene in a burgundy Porsche Panamera, police said.

Anyone with information about the carjacking is asked to contact Sgt. Honeycutt at (910) 303-9755 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).