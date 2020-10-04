Police seek suspect, truck in road-rage shooting in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police say they are seeking the driver of a black Dodge Ram pickup truck that was involved in a road-rage shooting Friday night.

A man who was driving another vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries the shooting, which was reported just before 9:10 p.m. at the intersection of Yadkin and Fillyaw roads, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

“Upon arrival, officers located the victim who had been shot,” the news release said.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police. Saturday night, the victim was still in critical condition, police said Sunday.

“The preliminary investigation indicates that the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident involving the victim driver and another vehicle,” the news release said.

Police released photos of a similar Ram pickup truck they believe the suspect was driving at the time.

The suspect fled shooting through the Cottonade neighborhood at around 9 p.m.

“Detectives are requesting anyone with doorbell or security cameras in that neighborhood to make contact with the case detective,” a Sunday news release said.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting investigation is asked to contact Detective T. Kiger at (910) 705-6527 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

