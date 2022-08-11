FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police said Thursday they have found the relatives of one of two people who recently died.

On Tuesday night, police said they needed the public’s help to find the family members of a woman and man.

The deaths of both people do not appear to be suspicious, police said.

Joseph W. White, 70, died June 19 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. His last known address was in the 5000 block of Rodwell Road in Fayetteville.

Kimberly Campbell, 63, died August 3 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

Thursday afternoon, police said they were no longer needing help finding relatives of Campbell.

“Thank you for your assistance,” police said in a news release.

However, police did not release any information on Campbell’s relatives or how they were found.

Authorities are still seeking the relatives of White.

Police said anyone with information about White’s relatives should contact Cape Fear Valley Vital Statistics at (910) 615-5584.