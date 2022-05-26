FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police said Thursday that a drug investigation caused traffic problems in the city.

Police and fire units could be seen along Hillsboro Street near Windsor Park Thursday afternoon.

Police released little information about the investigation. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation was also at the scene.

A news release from Fayetteville police warned of “considerable congestion” along Hillsboro Street at South Windsor Drive.

Possible alternate routes were Ramsey Street or Martin Luther King Jr. Freeway, police said.