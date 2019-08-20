Police: Woman sexually assaulted by man who offered her ride in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in Fayetteville are investigating after they say a man sexually assaulted a woman who he’d offered a ride to.

On August 18 around 1:49 a.m., a woman was walking along Sycamore Dairy Road near Legend Avenue when she was offered a ride by a motorist, a preliminary investigation revealed.

Police say the female victim got into the vehicle at which time the suspect drove to several parking lots and sexually assaulted the woman.

The suspect eventually drove to the area of Glensford Drive and Campground Road, at which time the victim got out of the vehicle and the suspect fled the area.

Police describe the suspect as a man in his late 20s with red/brown hair with a mustache and a beard. He was seen driving a blue/grey, four-door sedan with car seats in the back.

Anyone with information regarding the rape investigation or the identity of the suspects is asked to contact Detective D. Arnett with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 929-2565 or Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.

