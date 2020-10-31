Possible abduction reported in Fayetteville after teen girl seen forced into car, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police say that a teen might have been abducted Saturday afternoon after she was seen being forced into a car by two men.

The incident was reported as a disturbance call just before 1:40 p.m. in the 3600 block of Murchison Road, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

Police said that a witness saw a 15- to 16-year-old girl jump out of a black/dark colored Kia sedan that ran off the road in from of the American Flag Self Storage.

The girl ran to a nearby bus stop before two men in their early 20s “also exited the vehicle, and forced the female back in the vehicle,” the news release said.

The Kia with partial NC plate “HJJ” was last seen headed onto Country Club Drive from Murchison Road, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective T. Kiger at (910) 705-6527 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).