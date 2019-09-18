Potholes so bad in Fayetteville neighborhood that 1 resident is considering moving

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Residents in one Fayetteville neighborhood said potholes are so bad near their homes that they’re considering moving.

One of the potholes at Taylors Creek is blocking access to a resident’s driveway.

Residents said the problem started after Hurricane Florence, and it keeps getting worse.

“It’s just gotten worse and worse over time. As you can tell, it’s continuing to corrode in,” said Paul White.

White said the potholes popped one of his tires and has damaged rims. He estimates he’s spent $500 repairing his car because of the potholes.

“I work very hard; about 15 hours a day.”

Residents sent CBS 17 pictures showing how the problem gets worse when it rains.

“When it rains, you can’t see them until your car goes plow,” White said. “We also know we need to be in before dark because we cannot see how to drive and navigate this road.”

(Courtesy of Willie Adams)

Resident Willie Adams said he’s also spent hundreds in car repairs because of the potholes.

“I got the truck so I can ride through the potholes,” Adams said.

The property manager said it’s only been this bad after storms this summer. Residents said it’s been a reoccurring problem since Florence. They said there have been temporary patches, but no permanent fixes.

“They tried to fix it, but they didn’t fix it right,” Adams said.

White said he’s considering moving — partly because of the potholes.

“Some fights you just get tired of fighting. You just give up,” White said.

The property manager said they’ve had issues securing a contractor, but they now have one set to come next Tuesday.

He said the potholes should be fixed within two weeks.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now