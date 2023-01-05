FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Multiple intersections in Fayetteville have been impacted by an area power outage.

Raeford Road, between Skibo and Strickland Bridge roads, currently have officers directing traffic due to the traffic lights not working, the Fayetteville Police Department said.

Officers with the department have been directing traffic at the larger intersections since approximately 11:15 a.m. Thursday.

Public works crews were en route to correct the issue at 11:39 a.m., police confirmed.

Motorists are encouraged to utilize an alternate route until the power has been restored, police said.