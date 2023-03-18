FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County Animal Services is closed to the public Saturday because of a power outage, according to the shelter.

They said the outage was caused by an incident on Tom Starling Road.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the road was closed around 11:28 a.m. Saturday near Corporation Drive because of an obstruction.

A trooper with the North Carolina State Highway patrol said a power pole caught on fire and power lines fell down, creating the obstruction on the road.

He told CBS 17 that no one was hurt, and the cause is unknown.

He said the Fayetteville Public Works Commission is at the scene working to repair power.

NCDOT estimated the road would reopen at about 6:28 p.m.

In the meantime, PWC’s outage map said between 10 and 50 customers in the area are without power.

“All the animals at the shelter are safe and secure,” Cumberland County Animal Services said in a release.

The shelter said they are currently operating on backup power, so services like adoption and drop-offs are not available Saturday.

Anyone with an emergency is asked to call Cumberland County Emergency Services at 910-323-1141 or 911.

Animal Services said they expect to operate on a normal schedule Monday.