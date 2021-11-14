Power outage, road closures in Fayetteville following vehicle collision with utility pole

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Some Fayetteville residents are without power Sunday morning after a vehicle collision with a utility pole knocked down power lines overnight.

The Fayetteville Police Department responded to the crash on McPherson Avenue off of Bragg Boulevard at 1:58 a.m. and found the car that struck the pole.

Power lines are down across the roads and the outbound lanes of Bragg Boulevard at McPherson Avenue are closed at this time. Additionally, only minor injuries have been reported, Fayetteville police said.

