Pregnant woman hospitalized as precaution after Fayetteville bus catches fire

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A pregnant woman had to be taken to the hospital as a precaution after a Fayetteville bus caught on fire Monday morning.

Fayetteville Fire Department spokesperson TJ McLamb said the fire happened around 10 a.m. near B and Person streets.

The six people on board were safe, but the pregnant woman was taken to the hospital as a precaution, McLamb said.

Brandon Plotnick said he rushed outside after hearing explosions near his office building.

“Immediately ran outside, saw the bus on fire, ran over, and attempted to help get people off the bus,” Plotnick said.

A few minutes later, the bus erupted into flames.

“Just a couple minutes. It didn’t take long at all,” Plotnick said. “There was already a decent amount of flames when we got out there.”

McLamb said the driver smelled propane and knew there was something wrong.

“She experienced some type of mechanical difficulty, so she was actually headed to the garage off of Grove Street,” McLamb said.

Both men said the driver is a hero who acted fast to prevent anyone from getting hurt.

“I think the driver’s response was fantastic,” Plotnick said. “She immediately got everybody off the bus the second she saw flames.”

What’s left of the bus was taken to a garage where fire department officials will continue their investigation to find out why the bus caught fire.

“Frantic. A little hectic,” Plotnick said. “Not what you would expect to have happened, but a little bit of relief to know what everybody was OK.”

CBS 17 is waiting for a response from the City of Fayetteville regarding the maintenance history of the bus, and if any buses are being taken out of transit.

