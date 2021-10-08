Pregnant woman killed by Fort Bragg soldier was carrying their child, Georgia sheriff says

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN/WRBL) — A Fort Bragg soldier was arrested Thursday in connection with the murder of a pregnant woman in Troup County, Georgia.

Alonzo Dargan Jr. was arrested in Cumberland County in connection to the murder of Akeila Ware, according to officials with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said Dargan was the father of Ware’s unborn child, and Dargan and Ware were in a relationship at the time of the shooting.

Ware was 33 weeks pregnant when she was killed, according to the sheriff’s office.

“I went to the scene and could not believe that somebody had shot and killed a young mother of five children and on top of that, killed her and she had a baby inside of her that resulted in the death of that baby,” Troup County Sheriff James Woodruff said.

Troup County Sheriff’s Office deputies discovered Ware in critical condition on Oct. 5 along Highway 18 near E. Drummond Road for what appeared to be a single-vehicle accident with possible injuries.

At that time, first responders discovered that Ware has not only been involved in a wreck but had also been shot multiple times.

Ware, 29, was taken to a hospital in Columbus, Georgia, where she died.

Evidence from a second vehicle involved in the wreck was identified as being from a silver Nissan, according to officials. That evidence was used to track down Dargan with the assistance of the Georgia State Patrol, officials said.

Fort Bragg authorities took Dargan, 30, into custody and then turned him over to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday.

Cumberland County records show no prior felonies or major run-ins with police.

Investigators said Dargan and Ware grew up together and went to school together.

Dargan is being charged with murder and feticide.

Dargan is being held in the Cumberland County Jail and awaiting extradition back to Troup County.