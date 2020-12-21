Pregnant woman listed as critical, man dead after shooting, Fayetteville police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was killed and a pregnant woman was critically injured in a shooting in Fayetteville Sunday evening, police said.

The incident was reported just before 7:20 p.m. in the 900 block of Willow Street, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

“The preliminary investigation revealed a domestic related disturbance occurred at the residence,” police said in the release. “During the disturbance multiple shots were fired.”

The pregnant woman was shot multiple times and was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. The man died at the scene.

“This shooting does not appear to be a random incident,” the news release said.

Names were not released by police.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective R. Vernon at (910) 729-2525 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).