Pregnant woman shot, killed in Fayetteville; police seek help finding shooter

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman who was shot to death was pregnant at the time of the shooting, Fayetteville police said.

The shooting happened Monday around 9:20 p.m. along Ridge Road in Fayetteville.

According to police, when officers got to the scene, they found Ashanti Bellamy, 22, unresponsive in the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers also found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Bellamy was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

The man, whose identity was not released, was treated and released.

The Fayetteville Police Department’s Homicide Unit is asking for any information related to this case.

If you have information on this homicide, police ask that you contact Detective J. Arnold at (910) 824-9539 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.