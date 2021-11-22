President Biden, Gov. Cooper, first ladies celebrating early Thanksgiving at Fort Bragg

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — Fort Bragg will host both a world leader and a state leader for an early Thanksgiving celebration on Monday evening.

President Joe Biden, first lady Dr. Jill Biden, Gov. Roy Cooper and first lady Kristin Cooper will be celebrating the holiday with the troops at Fort Bragg on Monday evening.

The Bidens and Coopers will serve Thanksgiving meals to members of the military as part of the White House’s Joining Forces Initiative.

The initiative is being led by First Lady Biden and is aimed at supporting military families.

The Bidens are expected to leave Washington early this evening and spend several hours at Fort Bragg with the Coopers and the troops before heading back to the White House Monday night.

Biden was last at Fort Bragg while serving as former President Barack Obama’s vice president. Monday’s trip will be his first to the base as commander-in-chief.