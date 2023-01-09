FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The price of eggs has essentially skyrocketed over the holidays. The bird flu has contributed to an egg shortage and the sudden hike in prices.

Data from The United States Department of Agriculture shows more than 57 million birds were affected in 2022, marking the country’s deadliest outbreak. Those deaths are making it more difficult for the egg supply chain.

“There are days I get an email that six items that I ordered including eggs are not coming this week,” said Nick Poulos, owner of Superior Bakery on Hope Mills Road in Fayetteville.

The bird flu (Avian Influenza) and shortages contributed to the cost of eggs jumping 49 percent in November. The prices are impacting businesses and families alike.

“They are making prices so high it’s impossible unless you have one or two jobs to buy eggs. Eggs should be like a normalcy,” said Victoria Philbeck, a grocery shopper.

Poulos said brokers tell him to brace for higher prices through 2023.

“We raised our prices ahead of it and one other time and we are not going to raise them again. We are going to try to hold off from six months until a year. And we will just have to take some of the hit,” Poulos said.

Superior Bakery is known for giving away free pastries, donuts, and bread to customers since the COVID pandemic started. Poulos said that will not change, despite the inflation impact.

“We are not struggling. People are. So, we want to be generous,” Poulos said.