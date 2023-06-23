WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man accused of failing to report nearly $25 million in income and spending business funds on jewelry and a swimming pool is headed to prison for tax fraud as part of a plea deal with federal prosecutors.

The U.S. Department of Justice says Christopher Scott Harrison was sentenced Friday to 18 months in prison, followed by one year of supervised release including home confinement, and was ordered to pay more than $4.6 million in restitution.

He pleaded guilty in January to a charge of willfully filing a false tax return.

Prosecutors say Harrison was the chief financial officer and majority owner of Ebenconcepts, an insurance and human resources benefits business, and starting in at least 2012 he spent the company’s funds on personal purchases.

Prosecutors say when those expenditures — which include $145,000 on a watch and $300,000 on a swimming pool at his house — were discovered, he filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

During those bankruptcy proceedings, prosecutors say accountants found nearly $25 million in personal purchases from 2012-18 that Harrison reported as business expenses, leading to false personal tax returns that left nearly $6 million in federal income taxes uncollected.