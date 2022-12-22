FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Several roads and intersections in Fayetteville will be closed during a Friday procession for a fallen Cumberland County deputy.
Deputy Oscar Yovani Bolanos-Anavisca Jr., 23, died after he was hit by a DWI suspect early last Friday, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect in the case has since been arrested.
Bolanos-Anavisca had been with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s office for just over two years. He recently became engaged to a young woman who he had dated for about seven years, family friends said.
Bolanos-Anavisca was a South View High School football and soccer player before graduating and attending the University of North Carolina at Pembroke.
The funeral for Bolanos-Anavisca is set for Friday.
A procession is planned from the site of Bolanos-Anavisca’s church funeral to the cemetery, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
The start of the procession will be from Rivers of Living Water Church of God at 1764 Bingham Drive in Fayetteville.
From there, drivers should turn right onto Bingham Drive; continue outbound toward U.S. 301.
Then, turn left, proceeding northbound on U.S. 301. Then turn right onto the service lane.
From there, continue to the second entrance to the cemetery, Rockfish Memorial Park at 4017 Gillespie St.
Several streets and intersections will be closed between 3 and 4 p.m. for the procession:
- Bingham Road, George Owen (State Road 162), and Elk Road will be temporarily closed at several intersections traveling outbound toward U.S. 301.
- No right at the intersection at Bailey Lake Road onto Bingham Drive
- No left turn from Bibar Road onto Bingham Drive
- Lake Ridge/Bingham intersection closed
- No left onto Bingham from Paintersmill Drive
- No right turn onto Bingham from Fisher Road
- No left onto George Owen from Cumberland Road
- Hope Mills Road/George Owen intersection closed
- No left turn onto George Owen from Columbine Road
- George Owen/Camden Road intersection closed
- Elk Road and Legion Road closed
- No right or left turn from Rosemead Drive onto George Owen Road
- No right turn from John Brady Road to George Owen Road
- No right turns from Baxley St, Cage St. and Divers St. onto George Owen Road
- No right turn from Banks Ct. onto Elk Road
- No right turn from Dunrobin Dr. onto Elk Road
- No left or right turns from Falconbridge Road onto Elk Road.
- No left turn onto Elk Road from Alexwood Drive.
- The intersection of Cameron Road/Elk Road closed
- The intersection of Elk Road/Highway 301 closed
- No right turn from U.S. 301 prior to Elk Rd. onto Gillespie St.
- No left turns from Tennessee Dr., Epps Rd. and “Old Dominion Freight Line” company.