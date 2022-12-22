Deputy Oscar Bolanos-Anavisca Jr. and the scene of the crash. Photos from Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Several roads and intersections in Fayetteville will be closed during a Friday procession for a fallen Cumberland County deputy.

Deputy Oscar Yovani Bolanos-Anavisca Jr., 23, died after he was hit by a DWI suspect early last Friday, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect in the case has since been arrested.

Bolanos-Anavisca had been with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s office for just over two years. He recently became engaged to a young woman who he had dated for about seven years, family friends said.

Bolanos-Anavisca was a South View High School football and soccer player before graduating and attending the University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

The funeral for Bolanos-Anavisca is set for Friday.

A procession is planned from the site of Bolanos-Anavisca’s church funeral to the cemetery, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

The start of the procession will be from Rivers of Living Water Church of God at 1764 Bingham Drive in Fayetteville.

From there, drivers should turn right onto Bingham Drive; continue outbound toward U.S. 301.

Then, turn left, proceeding northbound on U.S. 301. Then turn right onto the service lane.

From there, continue to the second entrance to the cemetery, Rockfish Memorial Park at 4017 Gillespie St.

Several streets and intersections will be closed between 3 and 4 p.m. for the procession: