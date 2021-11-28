Program offers $100 gift cards to COVID-19 vaccine recipients in Cumberland County

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Department of Public Health will pay people $100 to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Over the next month, the department will hold 10 pop-up clinics aimed at vaccinating low-income adults who are among the Family Planning Medicaid population.

That program is for men and women whose income is at or below 195% of the federal poverty level. Children are not eligible for the $100 prepaid cards.

“I think it’s a fair idea, but I’m just mad because I had all three, and I can’t get 50 cents,” said one Fayetteville resident who didn’t want to give his name.

According to data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services website, 59 percent of the population in Cumberland County is fully vaccinated. Cumberland County health officials are hoping the $100 cash card incentive will boost vaccine rates.

“Keep your family safe for the holidays and get vaccinated TODAY! First dose recipients can get $100 in prepaid cards for their holiday shopping,” said Dr. Jennifer Green, Cumberland County Public Health Director. “Our hope is that this will encourage our community to come out and get vaccinated.”

Lifelong Cumberland County resident Marvin Kelly said he supports vaccines, but not incentives, and would rather see that money used on something to keep kids out of trouble.

“If I give you $100 to go get the shot, are you gonna be looking for that $100 when you have to go get your second shot?” Kelly said, questioning if people will return for their second dose without an incentive.

He added, “If you have to pay somebody to get something done that’s gonna help them, then it’s just a waste honestly.”

Below is a list of locations, dates and times where the $100 prepaid cards will be given:

Smith Recreation Center (1520 Slater Ave)

Monday, Nov. 29, 3 to 7 p.m.

December

Westover Recreation Center (267 Bonanza)

Wednesday, Dec. 1, 3 to 7 p.m.

Cliffdale Recreation Center (6404 Cliffdale)

Monday, Dec. 6, 3 to 7 p.m.

Eastover Recreation Center (3637 Pembroke Lane)

Tuesday, Dec. 7, 3 to 7 p.m.

Pine Forest Recreation Center (6901 Ramsey Street)

Wednesday, Dec. 8, 3 to 7 p.m.

Stoney Point Recreation Center (7411 Rockfish Road)

Thursday, Dec. 9, 3 to 7 p.m.

Kiwanis Recreation Center (352 Devers Street)

Friday, Dec. 10, 3 to 7 p.m.

Smith Recreation Center (1520 Slater Ave)

Monday, Dec. 13, 3 to 7 p.m.

Department of Public Health Late Night Clinic (1235 Ramsey Street)

Tuesday, Dec 14, until 7 p.m.

Westover Recreation Center (267 Bonanza)

Wednesday, Dec. 15, 3 to 7 p.m.