Program will reimburse Cumberland County teachers for classroom materials

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Cumberland County School district is offering a new reimbursement program for teachers to buy school supplies this year.

Teachers can be reimbursed up to $300 for classroom materials.

Teacher Heather Boykin said she feels like this is a good way to support teachers.

“They’re trying to make a difference,” Boykin said. “They understand teachers are spending a lot of money.”

Boykin said she spends nearly $1,000 every year on her students.

“If you want your room to be inviting, if you want the kids to be able to enjoy it and be able to do fun things with them, it comes out of our pocket,” Boykin said.

She said that money is going for more than just supplies and decorations.

“You have your kids who need snacks because they don’t have snacks, or don’t have socks, so you get them socks,” Boykin said. “There are a lot of things that teachers do that aren’t accounted for in just a normal budget. I mean, we’re not going to let our kids go without. They can’t learn if their basic needs aren’t being met.”

The community has been hosting several school supply drives, including one by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office over the weekend.

“Anything that we get, we’re more than grateful because we know that every little thing is going to help each child have a great, successful year,” said teacher Sierra Bridges.

In addition to the reimbursement, the district is also offering the Beginner Teacher Store this week.

New teachers can pick out 10 free items for their classrooms.

“They get to just come shop. Give them a bag and they can walk around and find whatever extra supplies they need for their classroom,” said Kari Grates, the Beginning Teacher Support Coordinator.

“It’s a blessing,” Bridges said. “We can achieve so much more when we work together as a team.”

