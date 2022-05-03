FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Some drivers in Fayetteville honked in support of a group of pro-life advocates, as they gathered near the city’s Planned Parenthood location.

Tung Poindexter supports the pro-life movement and stands in front of the clinic every Tuesday and Wednesday.

“If they don’t want to keep the baby, they can give it up for adoption to someone who can take care of the baby and loves children,” Poindexter said.

At least one woman, Lesa Lacee, approached the group during the gathering to voice her opinion. The pro-choice woman said she was adopted, and she recalls traumatic experiences growing up in the system. She believes abortion is an option that should not be taken away.

“Do y’all know that most adoptees do not have a good life?” she asked those advocating pro-life.

“I was raped, I was molested, I was beat on,” Lacee also said.

Lacee said learning about the leaked U.S. Supreme Court’s drafted opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade triggered her.

But the news triggered the pro-life supporters in front of the clinic in a different way.

“If it comes back to the state, we might have a better chance of helping women keep their babies,” Marge Swierz said. “And we will do everything that we can to help and support God’s gift of life.”

The group of pro-life supporters plans to keep protesting outside of Planned Parenthood on Tuesdays and Saturdays until abortions are no longer legal.