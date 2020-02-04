Puppy starves to death in Spring Lake after 2 men abandon it, police say

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Spring Lake man faces animal cruelty charges after police say he and another man locked a puppy inside of a cage for nearly a month without food or water.

A dead puppy, aged around 12-to-16 weeks old was found inside of a cage at an apartment complex on Dec. 27, 2019, according to apartment managers.

Police have not said what apartment complex this happened at in Spring Lake.

Spring Lake Police Chief Troy McDuffie told CBS 17 that the dog belonged to Demareo James. James was arrested Monday and faces charges of felony animal cruelty in the dog’s death.

Another man was also involved. His name is unknown at this time because he has not been charged with a crime.

Police say that both men knew that the puppy was caged up in the apartment. Neither men went back to check on the dog or take care of it, police say.

This is a developing story.

