Raeford man ejected from Harley, killed in crash at Fayetteville intersection: police

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raeford man was ejected from his motorcycle and killed in a crash on Friday morning in Fayetteville, police said.

The single-vehicle wreck occurred around 1:20 a.m. on Rim Road at Cliffdale Road, police said.

According to authorities, the preliminary investigation by the Fayetteville Police Department’s Traffic Unit shows that a 2006 Harley Davidson being operated by Nicholas Carroll, 32, was heading north on Rim Road approaching Cliffdale Road when he crossed the intersection and slammed into the center median.

Investigators said that Carroll was ejected from his motorcycle after hitting the median. First responders pronounced Carroll dead at the scene.

Police said there is no further information to release at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this traffic crash is asked to contact Ofc. C. Biggerstaff with the Fayetteville Police Department Traffic Unit at (910) 751-1382 Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet.