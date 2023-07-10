FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — More repairs are needed to part of a Fayetteville road that experienced a sinkhole that swallowed a truck two weeks ago, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said.

Heavy rains that started the night of June 26 created a massive sinkhole in the eastbound lanes of Raeford Road/U.S. 401 near 71st High School Road/Graham Road, officials said.

In the middle of the night on June 27, a tractor-trailer driver went through the area and the truck’s cab ended up in the sinkhole.

A Fayetteville police officer also ended up in the sinkhole as the truck hit him as he directed traffic at the scene, officials said. A CBS 17 photographer pulled the officer from the sinkhole and repairs were complete on June 27.

But, starting Tuesday at 8:30 a.m., crews will be “reconstructing this section of the roadway,” according to a news release from the NCDOT.

The eastbound lanes of the road will be closed all day Tuesday while drainage structures are repaired. The NCDOT said Tuesday’s work would be a “permanent” repair after the June 27 “emergency” fix.

The contractor plans to complete the repairs by Wednesday morning.

“To detour around the closure, drivers should take Graham and Strickland Bridge roads and be mindful of the longer commute,” the NCDOT said.