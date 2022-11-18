FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raeford woman was arrested for multiple drug charges, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Narcotics Agents arrested 39-year-old Shamorrow Danyel Coleman on Thursday.

Coleman is charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver cocaine, sell of Schedule II, and delivery of Schedule II.

If you know anything about this case, call the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit at (910) 677-5525 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).